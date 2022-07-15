e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Prashnon ke sahi uttar batao, Hindustan ka dil ghoom kar aao

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Quiz 2022 to be organised on August 24, 2022. Principal secretary, tourism Sheo Shekhar Shukla said the contest would be held at two levels.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 10:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is going to hold ‘Madhya Pradesh Tourism Quiz 2022’ on August 24 with the tagline ‘Prashnon ke sahi uttar batao, Hindustan ka dil ghoom kar aao’.

Students of Classes IX to XII of government and non-government schools can participate in the competition. The winners and runners-up teams of the competition will be given certificates and medals along with tour packages of the hotels of MP Tourism Corporation.

Principal secretary, tourism Sheo Shekhar Shukla said the contest would be held at two levels. In the first phase, the district level competition will be held on August 24. Interested students will be able to submit the participation registration form to the district education officer, principal, district level excellence school or district tourism promotion council office (collectorate) by August 5.

The three-member team participating in the district level competition will be selected at the school level. Questions on environment and movies filmed in the state etc will be asked, Shukla said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Quiz on Snakes of India to be organised on July 16
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Prashnon ke sahi uttar batao, Hindustan ka dil ghoom kar aao

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka revokes ban on photography inside govt offices a day after imposition

Karnataka revokes ban on photography inside govt offices a day after imposition

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train work on track, but Maharashtra yet to acquire land

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train work on track, but Maharashtra yet to acquire land

Karnataka: Following heavy discharge of water from reservoirs in Maharashtra, alert issued across...

Karnataka: Following heavy discharge of water from reservoirs in Maharashtra, alert issued across...

'Bravo': Anand Mahindra lauds Mumbai Police after it recovers stolen valuables of Brazilian student

'Bravo': Anand Mahindra lauds Mumbai Police after it recovers stolen valuables of Brazilian student

Gujarat: Political slugfest begins between BJP, Congress, Ahmed Patel’s daughter over Teesta case

Gujarat: Political slugfest begins between BJP, Congress, Ahmed Patel’s daughter over Teesta case