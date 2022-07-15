Bhopal: Prashnon ke sahi uttar batao, Hindustan ka dil ghoom kar aao

Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is going to hold ‘Madhya Pradesh Tourism Quiz 2022’ on August 24 with the tagline ‘Prashnon ke sahi uttar batao, Hindustan ka dil ghoom kar aao’.

Students of Classes IX to XII of government and non-government schools can participate in the competition. The winners and runners-up teams of the competition will be given certificates and medals along with tour packages of the hotels of MP Tourism Corporation.

Principal secretary, tourism Sheo Shekhar Shukla said the contest would be held at two levels. In the first phase, the district level competition will be held on August 24. Interested students will be able to submit the participation registration form to the district education officer, principal, district level excellence school or district tourism promotion council office (collectorate) by August 5.

The three-member team participating in the district level competition will be selected at the school level. Questions on environment and movies filmed in the state etc will be asked, Shukla said.

