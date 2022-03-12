Bhopal: Prajapita Bramhakumari Ishwariya Visvavidyalay to hold national media meet on Sunday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The social-spiritual organisation, Prajapita Bramhakumari Ishwariya Visvavidyalay, will hold a national media conference here on Sunday to promote the idea of media as a solution-oriented entity. The function will be held at CEDMAP building in Arera Hills at 10 am and conclude at 4 pm.

The event will be organised on the death anniversary of Kamal Dixit, who has been a pillar of value-oriented media. He was a part of media wing of Prajapita Bramhakumari Ishwariya Visvavidyalay, Bramhakumaris said on Saturday.

The campaign, ‘Towards a prosperous India from solution-oriented media’, which the organisation launched in New Delhi will witness speakers from across the country who have been in media long enough to understand the need of hour and work towards it, said BK Reena Didi, a member of the organisation.

It will be a brainstorming session that would help to find a pathway for media to work as a problem-solving entity, she added.

“The society has witnessed decline in moral and social values. We need to revive them. Media has the most important role to play in doing it as it has the power to change people’s attitude and perception. This conference will speed up the process by instilling faith in media as not just an entertainer or informer, but as an influencer that has solutions to problems of society,” she remarked.

Prajapita Bramhakumari Ishwariya Visvavidyalay aims to motivate media persons to adopt a life of spirituality, human values and positive approach to problems, empowering them to help society change for better and make India prosperous, she added.

The director general of Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, Sanjay Dwiwedi, chairman of Public Relations Society of India Bhopal chapter Pushpendra Pal Singh, national coordinator of media wing BK Sushant, founding editor of a Hindi daily Rajendra Sharma among others will be speakers.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 09:40 PM IST