Bhopal: Pragya Thakur stages dharna on plane

BHOPAL: Peeved over the seat allotment, Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur staged dharna on Spice Jet flight here on Saturday. The BJP parliamentarian, who had boarded flight from Delhi to Bhopal, refused to debaord the plane after it landed at Bhopal airport. It was only when the Spice Jet executives apologized to her that the MP alighted from the plane. Pragya was displeased over the inconvenient caused due to seat allotment during the flight.

Airport director Vikram Singh said, “ the Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur expressed her dissatisfaction to Spice Jet executive over inconvenience caused to her during the flight. The flight executives apologized to her for the inconvenience.”

Not new to controversies, Pragya Thakur has embarrassed her party by her comments describing Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a patriot. Earlier, she had come under severe criticism for her controversial comment that IPS officer Hemant Karkare died in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as she had cursed him.