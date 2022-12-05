Bhopal: Pragya pulls up discom officials for not shifting power lines

BJP MP Pragya Thakur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lok Sabha MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh pulled up central discom officials for not shifting electricity wires and poles at Sansad Chaupal organised in Tarawali village in Berasia on Monday.

She became angry when people complained about power lines that were not shifted in Berasia. The 1100 KVA power line passing through ward number 13 in Berasia hangs low. As a result, many were electrocuted. The area residents had been demanding to shift the line for past one year but to no avail.

At MP Chaupal, people not only complained to MP but produced residents who were injured due to electrocution. A girl also reached the stage whose hand was badly injured. Seeing her hand, MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur pulled up the officials. The MP assured of a government job to her.

Illegal colony

Berasia MLA Vishnu Khatri said, “Sadhvi Pragya Thakur convened Sansad Chaupal in Tarawali village in Berasia on Monday. People raised the issue of wire shifting as many people received injuries as wires hang low. It is an illegal colony but wires will be shifted in public interest.”