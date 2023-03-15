Bhopal: Praful Likhitkar selected as goal guide for Indian team in Asia-Pacific blind football tournament

Praful Likhitkar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Praful Likhitkar has been selected as the goal guide for the Indian Blind Football Team for the ongoing 2023 Asia and Pacific Invitational Blind Football Tournament being held in Thailand from March 13 to 19.

Bhopal's international football player Praful Likhitkar is one of the three sighted people selected among the eight 100% visually impaired players. While two are goalkeepers, Praful is the goal guide.

Praful, a promising player, has represented India in international competitions in the past as well. In this tournament, India has to play against host Thailand, Kazakhstan, and Laos. The Indian team is ranked 14th (men's) and 2nd (women’s) in the world.

