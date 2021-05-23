Bhopal: Practise self-discipline, Madhya Pradesh minister urges people to help withdraw corona curfew

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the state will gradually begin the process of unlocking from June 1 citing that the cases of Covid-19 in the state are under control, the state's Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang on Sunday urged the people to practise self-discipline so that the ongoing Janata Curfew in the state can be withdrawn next month.

He requested the people to avoid coming out of the houses so that the government can withdraw corona curfew after 7 days. Speaking to ANI here today, Sarang said, "People must show self-discipline and ensure not to come out of their houses during the next 7 days and reduce the intensity of the coronavirus. This will help us in withdrawing curfew in June."

Madhya Pradesh will gradually begin the process of unlocking from June 1, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh had said on Saturday.