Bhopal: Power Discom official booked in rape case

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Rape charges have been levelled against deputy general manager (DGM) of power discom Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company Limited, for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman under the pretext of marriage, said Ashoka Garden police, on Sunday.

Ashoka Garden police station in-charge Alok Shrivastava told Free Press that a case of rape was registered against the deputy general manager of the power company after the woman stated that she was raped multiple times over two years by the accused.

The complainant knows the deputy GM (now aged 40) for the last three years. She was raped by him in 2021 when they had gone to Kerwa dam, the police officer said quoting the FIR.

The police station in-charge added that the woman used to give information to the officer, about power theft. Later the officer and the woman shared their mobile numbers and started chatting. They also shared messages on social media and later went into a relationship.

The accused though already married had made promise to marry the victim. Further investigation is underway. No arrest has been made so far, he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 11:55 PM IST