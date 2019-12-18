Bhopal: Power dept junior engineer held accepting Rs 15-L bribe

Bhopal: The junior engineer of MP electricity department posted in Shahdol is arrested red handed for taking bribe of Rs 15 lakh including 10 lakh cash and cheque of Rs 5 lakh by the Lokayukta police, on Wednesday.

The DSP BK Patel informed that one contractor Bhanu Prakash had filed the complaint to the Lokayukta that the JE Rajesh Tiwari is asking bribe of Rs 2 crore and after negotiation he had decided to settle the amount to Rs 15 lakh.

The contractor had completed the work of Sobhagya Yojna amounting to Rs 18 crore and the JE was demanding the bribe to release the amount of the work.

The Lokayukta formed the trap and when Tiwari took the amount near the stadium and he was arrested by the police. Later he was brought to the circuit house for further action.

The police have registered the case against the JE and launched the search of his office and house.