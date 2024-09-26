Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 26: Power To Remain Disrupted In Durga Nagar, Shankar Nagar Palasi, Ratan Colony & More; Check Full List Here

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has announced a schedule of planned power disruptions on September 26 to facilitate maintenance work. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Areas Affected: Vivek Apartment, E 7 Ashoka Society, Shahpura A Sector, and nearby regions.

Time: 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Areas Affected: Patanjali, Rishivilla, Sagar Bungalow, BDA Gondipura, Banjara Basti, New Jail, and nearby regions.

Time: 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Areas Affected: Durga Nagar, Shankar Nagar Palasi, Ratan Colony, and nearby regions.

Time: 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Areas Affected: Nehru Nagar, DRP Line, and nearby regions.

Time: 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Areas Affected: Indus Town, Leela Villa, Seva Sadan, Anuja Village, and nearby regions.

Time: 10:00 AM to 03:00 PM

Residents are advised to prepare for the power cuts during these times. The cuts are necessary for construction work in the areas mentioned.