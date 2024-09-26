 Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 26: Power To Remain Disrupted In Durga Nagar, Shankar Nagar Palasi, Ratan Colony & More; Check Full List Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut Plan September 26: Power To Remain Disrupted In Durga Nagar, Shankar Nagar Palasi, Ratan Colony & More; Check Full List Here

Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 26: Power To Remain Disrupted In Durga Nagar, Shankar Nagar Palasi, Ratan Colony & More; Check Full List Here

Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 07:38 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has announced a schedule of planned power disruptions on September 26 to facilitate maintenance work. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Read Also
WATCH: BJP Membership Drive Being Run At Ration Shops In Bhopal; 'Fraud', Slams Madhya Pradesh...
article-image

Areas Affected: Vivek Apartment, E 7 Ashoka Society, Shahpura A Sector, and nearby regions.
Time: 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Areas Affected: Patanjali, Rishivilla, Sagar Bungalow, BDA Gondipura, Banjara Basti, New Jail, and nearby regions.
Time: 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Areas Affected: Durga Nagar, Shankar Nagar Palasi, Ratan Colony, and nearby regions.
Time: 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM

FPJ Shorts
‘You See Very Ordinary People On Screen Today’: Delnaaz Irani On Changing Standards Of Entertainment Industry (Exclusive)
‘You See Very Ordinary People On Screen Today’: Delnaaz Irani On Changing Standards Of Entertainment Industry (Exclusive)
Mouri Tech Files DRHP For ₹1,500 Crore IPO; Check Key Details Here
Mouri Tech Files DRHP For ₹1,500 Crore IPO; Check Key Details Here
Mumbai: 'We Were Alerted Very Late', Citizens Fumed Over Delay By Authorities To Issue Rainfall Warnings
Mumbai: 'We Were Alerted Very Late', Citizens Fumed Over Delay By Authorities To Issue Rainfall Warnings
Aurra Bhatnagar Aka Aadhya To QUIT Anupamaa Post Leap Owing To ‘Love Angle’: Reports
Aurra Bhatnagar Aka Aadhya To QUIT Anupamaa Post Leap Owing To ‘Love Angle’: Reports

Areas Affected: Nehru Nagar, DRP Line, and nearby regions.
Time: 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Areas Affected: Indus Town, Leela Villa, Seva Sadan, Anuja Village, and nearby regions.
Time: 10:00 AM to 03:00 PM

Read Also
Bhopal Horror: 5-Year-Old 'Missing' Girl Found Dead At Neighbour's Residence In Vajpayee Nagar...
article-image

Residents are advised to prepare for the power cuts during these times. The cuts are necessary for construction work in the areas mentioned.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 26: Power To Remain Disrupted In Durga Nagar, Shankar Nagar Palasi,...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 26: Power To Remain Disrupted In Durga Nagar, Shankar Nagar Palasi,...

WATCH: Ruckus In Jabalpur As Hundreds Of Vishwa Hindu Parishad & Bajrang Dal Activists March To...

WATCH: Ruckus In Jabalpur As Hundreds Of Vishwa Hindu Parishad & Bajrang Dal Activists March To...

Bhopal 5-Year-Old Girl Murder: 2 Arrested After Shrishti's Body Found In Water Tank Of Neighbour's...

Bhopal 5-Year-Old Girl Murder: 2 Arrested After Shrishti's Body Found In Water Tank Of Neighbour's...

VIDEO: 'Jab Tak Suraj Chand Rahega, Humare Sir Ka Naam Rahega,' Jabalpur Govt School Students...

VIDEO: 'Jab Tak Suraj Chand Rahega, Humare Sir Ka Naam Rahega,' Jabalpur Govt School Students...

BJP Enrolls Over 1 Crore Members In Madhya Pradesh During Phase-1 Of Membership Drive; 2nd Phase...

BJP Enrolls Over 1 Crore Members In Madhya Pradesh During Phase-1 Of Membership Drive; 2nd Phase...