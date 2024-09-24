Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Rachana Nagar, Vivek Apartment, Paraspar Colony & More; Check Full List Here

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has announced a schedule of planned power disruptions on September 25 to facilitate maintenance work. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Area: Rachana Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Kailash Nagar, Shanti Niketan and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Lala lajpat Rai, Railway colony, Vivek Apartment, Misrod Goan, Sri Ram colony , Sneha Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 11:00 Am to 12:30 Pm

Area: Ahmadpur, Bagsewaniya thana, Adarsh Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 11:00 Am

Area: Paraspar colony, Amaltas phase 1, Deepak Society New Friends society and Nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 04:00 Pm

Area: Suraj Nagar, Barkhedi, Kalan, Besankhedi and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Old Subhash Nagar, MIG,Hig, Sudama Nagar , Padmnabh Nagar, Abhiruchi colony and Nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Ganesh mandir, Prem kunti,Agarwal Dharamshala, Jp Nagar, Sambhavana trust hospital, New Kabad khana, Hamidia Road and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Deepdi Gram, Signature S9, Riddim Park and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

The scheduled power outages are necessary to ensure the smooth functioning of the city’s electrical infrastructure. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation appreciates the cooperation of residents during this period, as it contributes to the reliability and efficiency of the electricity system.