 Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Rachana Nagar, Vivek Apartment, Paraspar Colony & More; Check Full List Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut Plan September 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Rachana Nagar, Vivek Apartment, Paraspar Colony & More; Check Full List Here

Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Rachana Nagar, Vivek Apartment, Paraspar Colony & More; Check Full List Here

The scheduled power outages are necessary to ensure the smooth functioning of the city’s electrical infrastructure.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 10:33 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has announced a schedule of planned power disruptions on September 25 to facilitate maintenance work. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Area: Rachana Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Kailash Nagar, Shanti Niketan and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Lala lajpat Rai, Railway colony, Vivek Apartment, Misrod Goan, Sri Ram colony , Sneha Nagar and nearest area.

FPJ Shorts
Profiles Of Justice Nitin Jamdar & Justice KR Shriram As They Take On Chief Justice Roles
Profiles Of Justice Nitin Jamdar & Justice KR Shriram As They Take On Chief Justice Roles
UP: 6 Men Caught In Compromising Position With Woman Inside Parked Car In Ambedkar Nagar; Probe On
UP: 6 Men Caught In Compromising Position With Woman Inside Parked Car In Ambedkar Nagar; Probe On
West Bengal Government Discontinues 151-Year-Old Trams In Kolkata
West Bengal Government Discontinues 151-Year-Old Trams In Kolkata
'Senior Hezbollah Commander Killed In Targeted Beirut Airstrike', Confirms Israeli Military
'Senior Hezbollah Commander Killed In Targeted Beirut Airstrike', Confirms Israeli Military

Time: 11:00 Am to 12:30 Pm

Area: Ahmadpur, Bagsewaniya thana, Adarsh Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 11:00 Am

Area: Paraspar colony, Amaltas phase 1, Deepak Society New Friends society and Nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 04:00 Pm

Area: Suraj Nagar, Barkhedi, Kalan, Besankhedi and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Old Subhash Nagar, MIG,Hig, Sudama Nagar , Padmnabh Nagar, Abhiruchi colony and Nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Ganesh mandir, Prem kunti,Agarwal Dharamshala, Jp Nagar, Sambhavana trust hospital, New Kabad khana, Hamidia Road and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Deepdi Gram, Signature S9, Riddim Park and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Read Also
MP September 24 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Expected In Indore, Jhabua & More; Sunny Weather In...
article-image

The scheduled power outages are necessary to ensure the smooth functioning of the city’s electrical infrastructure. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation appreciates the cooperation of residents during this period, as it contributes to the reliability and efficiency of the electricity system.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Parents In Bhopal Prioritize Daughters' Safety Amid Rising Concerns Over Sexual Assault Incidents On...

Parents In Bhopal Prioritize Daughters' Safety Amid Rising Concerns Over Sexual Assault Incidents On...

'Expelled Leaders Won’t Be Taken Back In BJP', Says BJP MP State President VD Sharma

'Expelled Leaders Won’t Be Taken Back In BJP', Says BJP MP State President VD Sharma

Paralympic Medalists Will Get ₹1 Crore & Government Jobs, Announces CM Mohan Yadav

Paralympic Medalists Will Get ₹1 Crore & Government Jobs, Announces CM Mohan Yadav

Jaideep Prasad Appointed In-Charge DG Lokayukta Amid Major Reshuffle Of 15 IPS Officers In Madhya...

Jaideep Prasad Appointed In-Charge DG Lokayukta Amid Major Reshuffle Of 15 IPS Officers In Madhya...

MP Shocker! 9-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped; Accused Held

MP Shocker! 9-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped; Accused Held