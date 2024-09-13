 Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 14: Power To Remain Disrupted In Fortune Drive City, Punjabi Bagh, Aish Bagh & More; Check Full List
Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 14: Power To Remain Disrupted In Fortune Drive City, Punjabi Bagh, Aish Bagh & More; Check Full List

Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 08:01 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on September 14 to facilitate construction work. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Areas and Timings

Area: Fortune Drive city, Opel height, Crystal green , Jatkhedi, Haripuram Colony and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Pragati Nagar, Ashoka Garden, Amrit Complex and nearest area

Time: 11:00 Am to 01:00 Pm

Area: Ashok vihar, Durga Mandir, Ashoka Garden and nearest area.

Time 02:00 Pm to 04:00 Pm

Area: Punjabi bagh, Gurunanak pura and nearest area.

Time: 10:30 Am to 01:30 Pm

Area: Bagh Farhat Afza, Aish Bagh, Janta qtr. And nearest area.

Time: 10:30 Am to 01:30 Pm

Area: Bharat talkies, Patra road, Mandir Kamali, Malik mkt, Ibrahim ganj and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

The scheduled power interruptions are essential for maintenance purposes, ensuring the smooth operation of Bhopal's electricity system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to plan ahead and take necessary measures to manage the scheduled power outages. We sincerely appreciate your cooperation during this time, as it contributes to the overall reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical infrastructure.

