Bhopal Power Cut Plan October 3: Power To Remain Disrupted In Tilak Nagar, Ishaan Colony, Sharda Vihar & More; Check Full List Here

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has scheduled power cuts across several areas in Bhopal on October 1, 2024, due to maintenance work.

The affected areas and timings are as follows:

Area Chandrika Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Laxmi parisar, DK Cottage and nearest area.

Area Panjabi bagh , Gurunanakpura , Bagh farhat Afza, Aish bagh, Janta Qtr. and Nearest area.

Time 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area Patet Nagar, Anand Nagar, Ishaan Colony, Omega colony, Mont fort school and nearest area.

Time 10:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area Dairy State, Barkhedi khurd, Sharda vihar, Kerva guest House and nearest area.

Time 11:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area Rymthm park and nearest area.

Time 12:00 Noon to 03:00 Pm

Area Danish hills view colony and nearest area

Area Anand vihar and nearest area.

Time 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Residents are advised to plan accordingly as the electricity supply will be disrupted for the mentioned periods.