Bhopal Power Cut Plan October 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Sadna Enclave, IES Colony, Nirupam Phase 2 & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in several areas of Bhopal will face power cuts on October 25 due to scheduled maintenance work.

The electricity department has released the plan, detailing the areas and timings affected by the power cuts:

Area: Katara Hills, Swarn Kunj, Arvind Vihar, Làharpur, Kundan Nagar, Tulsi Vihar, Bagmugalya, Bagsewaniya, Purani Basti and nearby areas.

6:00 AM to 7:00 AM.

Area: Sadna Enclave, IES Colony, Nirupam Phase 2, Kunjan Phase 2, and nearby areas

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Area: Sanjay Nagar, Azad Colony, Idgah Hills, Prabhu Nagar, Bright Colony, Nilkanth Colony, Sahara Parisar, State Hanger Airport, Airport Tiraha, and nearby areas

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Area: KL Sector, Sagar College, Sharda Kunj, HIG Quarters, Housing Board Colony, Ayodhya Nagar, Jain Mandir, Geet Colony, and nearby areas

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Area: Suraj Nagar, Barkhedi Kalan, Bisankhedi, Van Smriti, Krishna Mandir, and nearby areas

10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Area: BHEL Pump, Bidla Mandir, MLA Rest House, and nearby areas

8:00 AM to 9:00 AM.

Area: Krishna Height, Kasturi Royal, Indraprastha Height, Indus Town, Natraj, Optel Kunj, Krishna Nagar, and nearby areas

10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Area: Rhythm Park Colony and nearby areas

10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Residents are advised to plan accordingly during these times as the maintenance work aims to ensure better electricity service in the future.