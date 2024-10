Bhopal Power Cut Plan October 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Amrawad Khurd, Girnar Colony, Tilak Nagar & More; Check Full List Here

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several areas in Bhopal will experience power cuts on Ocotber 16 due to maintenance work.

The affected locations and their timings are as follows:

Area: Sampada Phase 1 & 2, Laxmipati Engineering College, Pirriya Mohalla, Siddhi Vinayak, Danish Nagar, Jyoti Nagar, Deepak Society, Rohit Nagar, and nearby areas.

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Area: Amrawad Khurd, Girnar Colony, Tilak Nagar, Laxmi Parisar, Gujarati Colony, and nearby areas.

11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Area: Adharshila, East-West Block, Yougantar, Shubhalay, Surbhi Homes, and nearby areas.

12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM.

Area: PGBT Road, Nariyal Kheda, Prem Nagar, Fateh Garh, Badal Mahal, Malipura, Imami Gate, Badal Mahal, Gaa Rahat Adalat, Bajpayee Nagar Multi, Idgah Hills, BDA Colony, and nearby areas.

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Area: Dwarka Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Bal Bharati School, Chandbad, and nearby areas.

9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Area: Rajeev Nagar, Vardhman Green City, Geet Bungalow, Bagwani Dham, and nearby areas.

10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Area: Sasta Bhandar and nearby areas.

10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Residents in these areas should plan accordingly due to the scheduled maintenance work, which might cause inconvenience during the specified hours.