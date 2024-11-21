Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Kalyan Nagar, PMAY Malikhedi Campus, Barkheda Pathani & More

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in various parts of Bhopal should prepare for scheduled power outages on November 22, 2024, due to maintenance work by the electricity department. The planned outages will occur in multiple areas across the city, each with specific timing, as outlined below.

Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements to minimize any inconvenience caused by the interruptions.

Area & Timings:

Area: Barkheda Pathani, Amrai, Krishna Colony, Housing board Qtr, Narendra Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Bhensakedi,Aakash garden,Madhav Aashram,Visharjan Ghat,Mandi Bairagarh.and O&M Aria and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 03:00 Pm

Area: Kalyan Nagar, Geeta Nagar, Leeladhar colony,Atal Nehru Nagar, PMAY Malikhedi Campus and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

The power outages are essential for maintenance work and may impact several aspects of daily life, including household chores, business operations, and work-from-home routines.