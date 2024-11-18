Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 19: Power To Remain Disrupted In Gautam Nagar, Bank Colony, Suruchi Nagar & More

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in various parts of Bhopal should prepare for scheduled power outages on November 19, 2024, due to maintenance work by the electricity department. The planned outages will occur in multiple areas across the city, each with specific timing, as outlined below.

Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements to minimize any inconvenience caused by the interruptions.

Area & Timings:

Area: Khahuri Goan, Sai Sparsh, Palak vihar, Shivlok phase 2 and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Chhappan Qtr teela, Gautam Nagar, Nariyal kheda, Prem Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 03:00 Pm

Area: Nagar Nigam Pump, Bank Colony, Rani Aman Bai Colony, Tulsi Nagar, Naveen Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 03:00 Pm

Area: Suruchi Nagar,and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

The scheduled power interruptions are essential for maintenance purposes, ensuring the smooth operation of Bhopal's electricity system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to plan ahead and take necessary measures to manage the scheduled power outages. We sincerely appreciate your cooperation during this time, as it contributes to the overall reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical infrastructure.