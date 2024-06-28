 Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 29: Power To Remain Disrupted In Rohit Nagar, Dream Glory, Labour Colony & More; Check Full List Below
Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimise inconvenience.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 07:25 PM IST
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on June 29 to facilitate essential maintenance and repairs. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimise inconvenience.

Areas and Timings:

Area: Rohit Nagar, Rudraksh Park, Shubhalay Vihar, Indus Garden Town, Royal Mahindra Town ship And nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Dream Glory and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 03:00 Pm

Area: Amritpuri, Balaji Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 03:00 Pm

Area: Labour Colony, Ajanta complex, Apsara Complex, Ravidas Nagar, Shanti nagar, Bharat Nagar, Karmaveer nagar, Raj samrat, Bhawani nagar and nearest area.

Time: 08:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Green Meadows, SBI Commercial Complex and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Archana complex, Anjali Complex, CI Homes , Platinum Plaza and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 03:00 Pm

Area: Tulsi Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Khel Parisar and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Meenakshi Apartment, Regaliya, Sufiya Masjid, Housing board colony, Jain Mandir and nearest area.

Time: 08:00 Am to 12:00 Pm

These scheduled power outages are necessary to ensure the continued efficiency and reliability of Bhopal's electrical system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to prepare and take necessary actions to manage the scheduled power disruptions.

