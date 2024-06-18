Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 19: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vidhya Nagar, Gopal Nagar, Hoshangabad Road & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on June 19 to facilitate essential maintenance and repairs. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Areas and Timings

Area: Vidhya Nagar, Surendra Palace, Narayan Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 01:00 Pm

Area: Amritpuri, Gopal Nagar, Nirmal Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 08:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Hoshangabad Road, Sagar Royal, Nandan Palace Chinar Fortune and nearest area

Time: 10:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Kokta Village, Transport Nagar, Lalwani Dairy, PAMY Multi and nearest area.

Time: 08:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Laxman Nagar, Nirmal Nursery, Sharda Nagar, F ward, One tree hills and nearest area.

Time: 08:00 Am 12:00 Noon

These scheduled power outages are necessary to ensure the continued efficiency and reliability of Bhopal's electrical system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to prepare and take necessary actions to manage the scheduled power disruptions.