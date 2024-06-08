 Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 09: Power To Remain Disrupted In Amaltash Avenue, Katara Hills & More; Check Full List Below
Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 09: Power To Remain Disrupted In Amaltash Avenue, Katara Hills & More; Check Full List Below

To reduce any disruption from these scheduled power outages, residents in the impacted metropolitan regions are recommended to plan ahead and take preventative steps.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 08, 2024, 06:36 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on June 9 in an effort to allow for daytime maintenance and repairs. To reduce any disruption from these scheduled power outages, residents in the impacted metropolitan regions are recommended to plan ahead and take preventative steps.

article-image

Areas and Timings

Area: Amaltash Avenue, Amaltash Tower, Katara Hills, EWS BDA, and nearby areas
Time: 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Area: Palasi Village, Elexer Green, Chhatrasal Nagar, Chaman Plaza, Indrapuri AB Sector, Industrial area, Motiya Park, Moti Masjid, Neem Road, Hati Khana, Char Batti Chauraha, Durga Chowk, Retghat, Tallaya, Budhwar, and nearby areas
Time: 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

article-image

In order to keep Bhopal's electrical system operating at maximum efficiency, there must be periodic power outages because these are necessary for completing significant building and maintenance projects. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation exhorts residents to get ready and take the required actions in order to properly handle the scheduled power disruptions. Your participation is much appreciated during this period, as it will improve the general efficiency and dependability of the city's electrical infrastructure.

