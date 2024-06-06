Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 07: Power To Remain Disrupted In Irani Basti, Chandrika Nagar & More; Check Full List Below

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on June 07 in an effort to allow for daytime maintenance and repairs. To reduce any disruption from these scheduled power outages, residents in the impacted metropolitan regions are recommended to plan ahead and take preventative steps.

Areas and Timings

Areas: Mali Khedi, Irani Basti, Bhanupur, Liladhar Colony, Jawahar Colony, PMY Malikhedi, Vijay Nagar, Patel Nagar, Shabri Nagar, Lake View, Rajeev Nagar, NRI Colony, Giridhar Parisar, Avantika Parisar, Vinit Kunj, Rajeev Gandhi College and surrounding areas.

Time: 08:00 - 12:00

Areas: Chandrika Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Lakshmi Parisar, Adhya Hevited, Sukh Sagar Phase 3, Deep Mohini, DK Cottage, Green Meadows, SBI Commercial Branch and surrounding areas.

Time: 09:00 - 12:00

In order to keep Bhopal's electrical system operating at maximum efficiency, there must be periodic power outages because these are necessary for finishing significant building and maintenance projects. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation exhorts residents to get ready and take the required actions in order to properly handle the scheduled power disruptions. Your participation is much appreciated during this period, as it will improve the general efficiency and dependability of the city's electrical infrastructure.