 Bhopal Power Cut Plan July 5: Power To Remain Disrupted In Priyadarshi Nilyam, Shubh Business Zone & More; Check Full List Below
People in the affected areas should plan ahead to reduce any inconvenience.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 05, 2024, 07:34 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has announced power cuts on July 6 for maintenance and repairs. People in the affected areas should plan ahead to reduce any inconvenience.

Priyadarshi Nilyam and Nearby Areas: Power will be cut from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Shubh Business Zone, Premier Archid, Coral Casa: These areas will also face power cuts from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Education Society, Mittal College, Avasthi Farm, Regal Estate, Sant Jude Education Society, Royal Homes, and Nearby Areas: Power will be cut from 12:00 Noon to 4:00 PM.

Residents and businesses in these areas are advised to plan accordingly and make necessary arrangements to minimize inconvenience.

