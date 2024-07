Bhopal Power Cut Plan July 18: Adampur, Chhavni, Dobra, Chor Sagoni, Omega Farm, Gyan Ganga College & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on July 18 to facilitate essential maintenance and repairs. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimise inconvenience.

Area: Adampur, Chhavni, Dobra, Chor Sagoni, Omega Farm, Gyan Ganga College, Sam College, J.K. Resort and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Sakshi dhaba,Mendora,kerwa dam,krashi sanstan and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Dairy state,Barkhedi khurd, wishperplam,sanskar vally school,sharda vihar,kerwan guest house,kervan pump, Wishper plam and nearest area.

Time: 02:00 Pm to 03:00 Pm