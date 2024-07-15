Bhopal Power Cut Plan July 16: Power To Remain Disrupted In Virasha Height, Siddhi Samradhi Height & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on July 16 to facilitate essential maintenance and repairs. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimise inconvenience.

A power cut is planned in the Virasha Height, Siddhi Shamradhi Height, and Jain Temple areas on July 16, 2024. This interruption is necessary for maintenance work. The power outage will start at 10:00 AM and will last until 4:00 PM.

Residents in these areas are advised to plan accordingly and make necessary arrangements to minimize inconvenience during the power cut period. The maintenance work is essential to ensure the reliability and safety of the power supply.

Please contact your local electricity board for more information or if you have any concerns regarding the power cut.