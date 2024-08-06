 Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 7: Power To Remain Disrupted In Singapore City Colony & More; Check Full List
Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 7: Power To Remain Disrupted In Singapore City Colony & More; Check Full List

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 07:23 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on August 7 to facilitate essential PWD construction work. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

The affected areas include Singapore city colony, STP Plant and nearest area. The power outage is scheduled to take place from 10 AM to 3 PM.

The scheduled power interruptions are essential for maintenance purposes, ensuring the smooth operation of Bhopal's electricity system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to plan ahead and take necessary measures to manage the scheduled power outages. We sincerely appreciate your cooperation during this time, as it contributes to the overall reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical infrastructure.

