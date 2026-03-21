Bhopal Power Cut March 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Ayodhya Nagar, Barela Gaon, Commissioner's Office, Lok Ayukt Office & More; Check Full List Below | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal electricity department has announced planned power outages on March 22, 2025 for STC supervision and other departmental work.

Residents in various colonies can expect power cuts during the specified hours.

Areas and Timings:

Area: Ayodhya Nagar L- Sector Time: 10:00 to 16:00 Reason: Tree trimming work

Area: Green Surfer Factory Time: 10:00 to 16:00 Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: Shopping center, IT Park Time: 10:00 to 16:00 Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: Trade Pavilion IT park Time: 10:00 to 16:00 Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: Lalghati Petrole Pump, Vila Appt, Lalghati Choraha, Barela Gaon, Lalghati Road, Kohefiza Hospital Collector off, Commissioner Office, Bpl Motor, Lok Ayukt Office, etc. Time: 10:00 to 12:00 Reason: Line maintenance work