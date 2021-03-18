Bhopal: Power cut following Thursday rains, water supply to hit nearly 8 lakh residences today

Bhopal: Water supply to nearly eight lakh residences will remain suspended on Friday due to the power cut following rains on Thursday. Due to the power the cut, Kolar pump house remained idle and those areas which receive water supply from Kolar will be affected on Friday.

Nearly 40 per cent of Bhopal population receives water from Kolar.

There are around 60 overhead tanks attached to the pump house. The areas where water supply will remain suspended on Friday morning include, Arera colony, 1100 quarters, Char Imli, Panchsheel nagar, PGBT area, Nishatpura, Quazi camp, old bus stand, Bal Vihar, station Bajaria, Habibganj railway station, Janta quarters, Meera nagar, Nehru Nagar, Vaishali Nagar, Kotra government quarters, Ambedkar nagar, Geetalnjali complex, Shahpura A sector, Gulmohar, Trilanga, E-7 extension, Lakherapura, Marwari road, Bhoipura, Itwara, Budhwara, Islampura, Khatikpura and others.