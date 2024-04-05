Bhopal Power Cut April 6: Power To Remain Disrupted In Akriti Green, Kerwa Dam & More; Check Full Schedule

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal residents in various areas are advised to take note of a scheduled power cut on April 6, Saturday, as announced by the electricity board in a recent press note.

The scheduled power cut is planned for maintenance and construction work to enhance the reliability and efficiency of the electricity infrastructure serving these regions.

Areas and timing:

Areas: Aakriti Green Neev, IBD Royal, Sakshi Dhaba, Kerwa Dam, Krishi Sansthan and nearby areas.

Time: The power cut is scheduled to begin at 09:00 am and will continue until 02:00 pm.

Residents are urged to plan accordingly, making arrangements for any necessary backup power sources during this period.