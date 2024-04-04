Bhopal Power Cut April 5: Power To Remain Disrupted In Indralok, Prakash Nagar & More; Check Full Schedule |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal residents in various areas are advised to take note of a scheduled power cut on April 5, Friday, as announced in a recent press note.

The scheduled power cut is planned for maintenance and construction work to enhance the reliability and efficiency of the electricity infrastructure serving these regions.

Areas and timing:

Areas: The power interruption is set to affect several localities including Indralok, Prakash Nagar, Bhel Nagar, Raj Samrat phase 3, Adharshila, Surbhi Vihar, Kanchan Nagar, Vidhya Sagar Harijan Colony, Indra Nagar, Behta Gaon, Jat Area, Satyam Nagar, Camp No 12, Karuna Dham, Van Pravandhak, Katiyar Mkt, Abbas Nagar, Lalita Nagar, and Ankit Complex, along with their nearest areas.

Time: The power cut is scheduled to begin at 09:00 AM and will continue until 02:00 PM.

Residents are urged to plan accordingly, making arrangements for any necessary backup power sources during this period.