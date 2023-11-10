Bhopal: Postal Ballot Voting For Policemen Starts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Postal ballot voting for policemen began here at Lal Parade Ground on Thursday. The policemen will be able to cast their votes on Friday as well.

Police men engaged in election duty in all the seven Assembly constituencies exercised their franchise. Special polling booths were also made on the ground for voting. Ballot boxes were kept at seven different polling booths of seven assembly seats of Bhopal district on Lal Parade Ground. Voting started at 9 am in all the polling booths established here, which continued till 5 pm. Around 17, 809 police officers and employees of Bhopal will exercise their franchise in two days. Two teams each have been deployed at the polling stations of all the remaining assembly constituencies.