 Bhopal: Postal Ballot Voting For Policemen Starts
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Postal Ballot Voting For Policemen Starts

Bhopal: Postal Ballot Voting For Policemen Starts

The policemen will be able to cast their votes on Friday as well.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 10, 2023, 07:04 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Postal ballot voting for policemen began here at Lal Parade Ground on Thursday. The policemen will be able to cast their votes on Friday as well.

Police men engaged in election duty in all the seven Assembly constituencies exercised their franchise. Special polling booths were also made on the ground for voting. Ballot boxes were kept at seven different polling booths of seven assembly seats of Bhopal district on Lal Parade Ground. Voting started at 9 am in all the polling booths established here, which continued till 5 pm. Around 17, 809 police officers and employees of Bhopal will exercise their franchise in two days. Two teams each have been deployed at the polling stations of all the remaining assembly constituencies.

Read Also
Bhopal: Massive Fire Ravages Godown In Ibrahimganj Locality
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India’s Honour Increased In World After BJP Took Over Power: Vaishnaw

India’s Honour Increased In World After BJP Took Over Power: Vaishnaw

Bhopal: Postal Ballot Voting For Policemen Starts

Bhopal: Postal Ballot Voting For Policemen Starts

Bhopal: Rly Minister Unveils Legends League Cricket Trophy

Bhopal: Rly Minister Unveils Legends League Cricket Trophy

MP’s Aishwary Bags Gold In National Games

MP’s Aishwary Bags Gold In National Games

Bhopal: I-T Also Looking Into Alleged Foreign Funding Of SOM Group

Bhopal: I-T Also Looking Into Alleged Foreign Funding Of SOM Group