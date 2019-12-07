Bhopal: Post transfer, files pending for up to 10 months found in PS’s cabin

BHOPAL: The officer who advises others to be on dot and exact in their duties themselves adopt delaying tactics. This fact came to light after the transfer of principal secretary of commercial tax department Manu Shrivastava on Friday.

He has been shifted to micro, small and medium industries department, and additional chief secretary ICP Kesri has replaced him.

Immediately after his posting, Kesri came to take charge of his new department.

Accordingly, Shrivastava had to send a heap of pending files related to registration, excise and commercial tax to the section of department.

According to sources, Shrivastava returned files, some of which were as old as ten months so it will be a backbreaker for the ACS to deal with them.

The previous government had given time limit to deal with any file, which is still in vogue.

To end dilly-dallying by Babus, a CM-Monit was set up so that the higher-ups in the government get to know- for how many days a file is pending with an officer.

Soon after taking oath as Chief Minister, Kamal Nath said he would allow all the departments to work. Despite that, hundreds of files were lying with the PS.

Sources said that the main reason for Shrivastava’s transfer is his delaying tactics and some disputes related to departmental transfers.

The state government wanted more revenue from the commercial tax department, but it is far behind others in terms of revenue collection, according to a recent report.

Kesri returns to Mantralaya: Additional chief secretary ICP Kesri has again returned to Mantralaya. Besides working as ACS in the commercial tax department, he will chair Vyapam and remain the resident commissioner of MP Bhawan in Delhi.