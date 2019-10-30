Bhopal: ‘Post of MP PCC prez not vacant’

BHOPAL: The post of the PCC president is not vacant and due to chief minister Kamal Nath I had won the Jabua election, said newly elected MLA Kantilal Bhuria, while talking to media here on Wednesday.

A warm welcome was accorded to the Congress leader Bhuria who reached the capital city for the first time after winning the by-election. The supporters raised hoardings, banner, posters and also established the roadside stalls to welcome the leader.

He praised the working and the strategy of CM which helped the Congress to win the Jhabua seat.

He said, “Works which were not done in last 15 years, the CM Nath did them just in eight months.”

He made it clear that he is not in the race of any post like PCC president or that of the minister, “Whatever decision have to be taken will be taken by the AICC president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath, let the people predict and enjoy menawhile.”

Few days back the PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma raised the demand that Bhuria be appointed as the state president of Congress. He has the ability to bring all party men under an umbrella, Verma asserted.