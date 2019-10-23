Bhopal: Post NGT’s rap BMC searching for slaughterhouse site

BHOPAL: The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now searching for the site to build a new slaughterhouse in Bhopal.

The district administration has not given an option to the BMC for building the new slaughterhouse out of city limits.

Now, that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had ordered close of slaughterhouse at Jinsi, the chances of illegal slaughtering are rife as some 4,000 families associated with the business have no alternative means of earning their livelihood.

The NGT in its order on Tuesday reprimanded the civic body for not shifting the slaughterhouse out of the city limits, even after repeated orders. The bench also ordered that the abattoir at Jinsi.

BMC had earlier proposed a slaughterhouse at Adampur Chawni but the work was stopped before it started after intervention of ex-CM Digvijaya Singh.

In the hearing, ADM Satish S had told NGT that the district administration will soon identify a location for the slaughterhouse and the abattoir will be shifted.

Waiting for grant of land: Additional commissioner in the BMC Mayank Verma when contacted said that we are ready to build a new slaughterhouse and are waiting for grant of land.

Bhopal collector Tarun Pithode when contacted said that the land will be given to BMC wherever they want.

Livelihoods of families @ risk

BMC leader of opposition Mohammad Sageer said we will run the abattoir until we have any other alternative. He says that the livelihoods of these families are at risk.