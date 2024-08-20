Bhopal: Posing As Cop, PSO Of Ministers, Couple Dupes Two Of Rs 23 Lakh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A couple posing as police personnel and PSO of ministers duped two persons of Rs 23 lakh, said Parwalia police here on Tuesday. Police station in-charge Rohit Nagar told Free Press that two complainant said the accused Gopal Choudhary claimed that he was a CISF personnel and is posted as PSO of one of the union ministers.

He used to show them his pictures with the minister to gain their confidence. The wife of the accused, Minu Choudhary, claimed that she was posted in SSB Bhopal.

The two complainants gave Rs 12 lakh and 11 lakh to get the jobs of patwari and PWD clerk, respectively. One of the complainants is a retired BSNL officer and paid the amount to get a job for his child. The police added that one more complainant had approached them, claiming that he had given Rs 5 lakh to become patwari.

The police suspect that the husband and the wife fabricated the story of their jobs and cheated innocent people. It is assumed that the couple had cheated more than Rs 1 crore from the job-seekers. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.