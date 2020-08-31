Bhopal: Portion of 150-year-old Moti Mahal collapses

BHOPAL: A portion of Moti Mahal near Iqbal Maidan collapsed on Monday. This has raised questions whether rickety buildings should be demolished to avoid mishaps. It is the second major incident of wall collapse due to rain in last four days. Earlier, a labourer had died after a portion of a wall fell on him in Kolar on Sunday evening.

This has set off war of words between the state archaeology department and Bhopal Municipal Corporation. Both the departments have levelled allegations against each other, disowning the responsibility of its conservation. It is believed that the incessant rain weakened the portion causing it to cave in, on Monday.

The portion of the building collapsed and caused a heavy loss to the vehicles parked inside the smart parking developed in building’s premises. The officials said vehicles were illegally parked. No casualty was reported from the site though the area remains crowded on most days. The 150-year-old old building lying in dilapidated for several years is under state archaeology department’s purview.

Historian SM Hussain said he observed waterlogging on building’s roof few months back and had approached archaeology department for its restoration.

We’ll take it up

State archaeology commissioner Shivshekhar Shukla said building is owned by them but BMC is responsible for its restoration. He said he will soon hold a meeting with officials of different agencies to take up conservation of historical buildings.

Not our responsibility

BMC commissioner KVS Chowdhary said the building is neither owned by the civic body nor it is responsible for its restoration.