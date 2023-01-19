Bhopal: Poor performance of Congress wings annoys Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath has expressed anger at the poor performance of some of the wings of the party. Nath showed his unhappiness at a meeting with the heads of various wings of the party at the PCC office on Thursday.

Nath is making the party ready for the polls to be held by this year-end. Heads of 40 cells of the party and five departments took part in the meeting where they submitted their performance report.

According to sources in the party, Nath voiced concern over the functioning of the party’s lawyers and its legal cell.

He wanted to know from them whether the lawyers had been appointed for the party’s legal cells in the district and in the blocks.

He also sought a report on how they handled those cases in which the BJP leaders or the officials of the district administration harassed the party workers.

Similarly, he wanted to know from the Manjhi Cell (fishermen’s wing) the reasons for the administration depriving the fishermen of their rights in various welfare projects.

Congress doesn’t need any astrologer: Nath

MPCC president Kamal Nath said he did not need any astrologer to predict the party’s victory in the election, because the Congress is on a strong wicket. Changes were often made in the organisation, he said, adding that district returning officers had reached every district and given their reports.

All Congressmen are active in their respective areas, so gathering in Bhopal is of no use, he said.

