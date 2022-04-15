Bhopal: Poor are not just born to be poor, they too have the right to live a good life

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the poor are not just born to be poor. They too have the right to live a good life. Governmentís goal is to change the lives of the poor. The government will leave no stone unturned in realizing Baba Sahebís dream of social harmony and social justice, CM added.

CM was addressing the state level function organized at Motilal Nehru Stadium Bhopal on Ambedkar Jyanti.

CM said that It was Dr Ambedkar who gave the right of unity and equality to the crores of citizens of India by voting and electing the government despite diversity. It was a result of his thoughts that the citizens of the country got the right to freedom of expression, belief, religion and worship, CM added.

CM said that on the initiative of PM Narendra Modi, Panchteerth will be included in the Mukhya Mantri Teerth-Darshan Yojana.

CM said adequate budget provision has been made for the hostels of SC category in the state. Along with recruitment in government services, various schemes have been launched to provide other employment opportunities.

CM said that five kilograms of free ration per person has been arranged by Prime Minister Modi till Diwali. This is an attempt to embody the spirit message of Sant Ravidas "Aisa Chahoon Raj, Jahan Mile Saban ko Anna- Chhote Badon Sab Sam Yase, Ravidas Sada Rahe Prasanna".

CM said that the State Government has made a provision of Rs. 10,000 crore for the houses of the poor. Around 10 lakh houses will be provided to the poor every year in the next three years. The state government will provide a total of 30 lakh houses to the poor.

Referring to the proceedings against the criminals in Agar-Malwa and Rewa, CM said that the criminal, belonging to any religion or caste, will not be spared. People of every caste, religion and community are safe in the state. CM said that the families, whose houses were burnt in the recent unrest in Khargone, will be provided houses which will be built by the State Government.

Play on Savitri Bai Phule staged

Global Conclave and Award Ceremony 2022 organized in the state capital on the eve of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkarís birth anniversary, a theatrical performance based on the life of the country's first female teacher "Savitri Bai Phule" was also staged by the artists of People's Theater Group.

The play is written and directed by Sindhu Dholpure. In the play, the struggle of Savitri Bai and her dedication towards women's education was presented in a very poignant manner.

Play staged the contribution of Savitri Bai for women education, social work in 1890 during Plague pandemic, due to which she also lost her life later in 1897.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 12:52 AM IST