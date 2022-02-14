Bhopal: Pooja, Shivani to train at Women's Hockey Academy for free

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two players from Hockey Feeder Centre in Mandideep have been selected for free training at Madhya Pradesh State Womenís Hockey Academy in Gwalior under state governmentís talent search programme, said academy officials on Sunday.

The state government will bear the academy's fee to train dribblers Pooja Kori and Shivani Bairasia.

They will be provided with their personal hockey kit, training equipment, competition-friendly diet at the academy, exposure to bigger tournaments, education, health services, insurance, library facility and a residence for free under the scheme, they added.

The department of sports and youth welfare had launched a talent search drive across the state in September last year. Both Pooja and Shivani were selected for a 15-day training at the academy from January 1 to 15 this year.

Impressed with their performance, the coaches and the department decided on funding their training at the academy. Pooja performed brilliantly at the Junior National Hockey Championship held in Jharkhand recently and at the Inter-Feeder Centre Hockey Championship.

Shivani, on the other hand, was selected on the basis of her performance at the inter-feeder centre championship.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:25 AM IST