Bhopal: Polytechnic college lecturer tries to ‘run over’ Pharmacy HoD

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shyamla Hills police registered a case of attempt-to-murder against a lecturer of Government Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Polytechnic College on Monday. The lecturer had allegedly tried to run his car over the Head of the Pharmacy department over grade pay, police said.

Shyamla hills police station in-charge, Umesh Yadav said that the complainant, Suresh Manwani (55), HoD of the Pharmacy department at polytechnic college had approached the police on Wednesday accusing a lecturer Sanjay Jain of attempting to kill him.

Manwani claimed that he was standing with his co-workers on the college premises on Wednesday evening, when Jain, a lecturer at the pharmacy department approached him inquiring about his grade pay.

Jain, who is pursuing a doctorate and is as liable to receive a grade pay of Rs 10,000, however, owing to discrepancies in his API form, the grade pay the principal did not sanction the grade pay.

When Jain enquired about the issuance of the grade pay, Manwani advised him to correct the discrepancies in the form. But Jain turned furious over this and started hurling abuses at Manwani, to which the latter objected.

Jain left the spot in a huff and then drove his car towards Manwani, allegedly trying to run over him, police said quoting the complainant, adding that Manwani said that he had a narrow escape. Jain threatened him with dire consequences and sped away from the spot, the complainant told police.

Thereafter Manwani and other eyewitnesses reached Shyamla Hills police station and lodged a complaint against Jain. Police are looking for Jain who went absconding soon after the incident.

