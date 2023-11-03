Bhopal: Poll Code Casts Shadow On Road Construction, Repair

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Constructions and repairing of most of the roads in Bhopal have taken a hit after the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force. Similarly, the construction of the three-tier flyover, which will pass through Bairagarh, has not yet started. However, works of a six-lane road are going on without any hindrance. Similarly, metro work is being carried on without any hindrance.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had instructed the departments concerned for road constructions and repairing in October, but with the enforcement of MCC, the works have come to a halt. Bansal constructions company manager Sunil Haldar said, “Even after MCC enforcement, construction work of the six-lane project at Kolar continues as it was implemented quite before MCC enforcement.” PWD Engineer Arvind Singh said, “The Kolar six-lane project is being carried on. In our division, there is Kolar road and Ayodhya By-pass. The construction has been completed here, but in other areas, it has suffered.”

BMC chairman Kishan Suryavanshi said, “Work order and tenders if cleared before MCC enforcement, work will be carried on even after MCC enforcement. Otherwise, it will be carried on after elections. Roads constructions and repairing will be carried on after elections. Generally, in October, road constructions and repairs are started after the monsoon. But this time, it will be carried on after elections.”

