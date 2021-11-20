Bhopal: Policeman assaulted, looted

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable, returning home from duty, was allegedly assaulted and looted by four persons in Bhopal, police sources said on Saturday.

The constable identified as Jitendra Singh Gotia is posted at Khajuri police station. He was returning home from his duty on Friday morning.

Police sources said that Gotia was talking to a friend over phone, parking his bike in front of Poonam Dhaba in Khajuri police station area.

In his complaint to police, Gotia said that four persons came on two bikes and began assaulting him. They snatched a mobile phone and cash from Gotia.

On getting information, a police patrolling team chased the accused and arrested one of them.

The arrested accused has been identified as Zeeshan alias Bhaiyu, 21. He has revealed the names of his accomplices identified as Adil, Danish and Faizu.

The police said that a case has been registered against all four accused and efforts are on to nab other accused.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 11:52 AM IST