 Bhopal: Police To Visit Nepal To Trace Couple Who Drugged Doc’s Daughter & Son-In-Law
The duo has fled to Nepal and police team will visit there on Tuesday to nab the accused duo.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 12:39 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The husband-wife duo, who had drugged the daughter and son-in-law of a doctor and took away Rs 5 lakh and valuables are residents of Nepal, the Chunabhatti police spearheading the case said on Monday. The duo has fled to Nepal and police team will visit there on Tuesday to nab the accused duo. Chunabhatti police station TI Bhupinder Kaul Siddhu told Free Press that the accused husband-wife duo has been identified as Gagan Thapa and Sangeeta Thapa.

The duo worked as domestic servants at the house of Dr Vinay Nichlani. Nichlani’s son and daughter-in-law had been out of the city for the past one week while Nichlani too had left for Bengaluru on Friday. In his absence, his daughter and son-in-law, who stay in another area of city, had moved to his house. On Saturday, the domestic helpers spiked their food following which they became unconscious. The accused then made away with Rs 5 lakh, gold ornaments and other valuables.

Residents of Kaalikot in Nepal

Investigating officer (IO) at Chunabhatti police station Lalji Thapa told Free Press that Dr Nichlani had got the duo’s police verification done and the duo had been employed at his house for the past one-and-a-half year. IO Lalji added that the accused duo is a native resident of Kaalikot in Nepal.

