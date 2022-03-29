Bhopal police to exhume girl’s body to ascertain cause of death

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Khajuri Sadak police are going to exhume the body of a girl to establish the cause of her death, officials said. The station in charge said that the police would obtain permission from the permission from SDM and dig out the body to find out if the girl died a natural death or it was a suicide as claimed by deceased’s mother.

The deceased’s mother has filed a complaint with the Khajuri Sadak police alleging that her daughter did not die a natural death. The woman has urged the police to ascertain what led to her daughter’s death.

The police station in-charge Sandhya Mishra told Free Press that the deceased’s girl mother Nazma Bi, told police that her daughter Shabnam had died last year in November. The woman, a mother of four, said that she recently came to know that her daughter had died of suicide, the fact she was unaware till recently.

Mishra said that the police will obtain permission from SDM and dig out the body from the grave. The post mortem will be conducted in presence of medico legal experts, to establish the cause of death.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 10:52 PM IST