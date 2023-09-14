Bhopal: Police Team Leaves For Kolkata To Arrest 2 Who Duped Goldsmith | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team from Kotwali police station has left for Kolkata to arrest two men who used to work for a goldsmith, and made away with gold ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh from his shop some time back, the police said.

The police have suspected that the duo has fled to Kolkata and hence have sent a team there to apprehend them. According to Kotwali police station house officer (SHO) Aftab Khan, complainant Kamaldas owns a shop in Lakherapura, where gold and silver ornaments are made.

On August 16, Kamaldas asked his two employees Kalu Sheikh and SK Nupur Ali to make ornaments with 80 grams of gold that he had given to them.

The duo made the ornaments for two days and later fled with it. Later, Kamaldas approached cops and registered a case against them. As the accused are native residents of Kolkata, the police team left for the city to arrest them.

Read Also MP: 3 New Arrests In Case Of Keeping Idol In Bhojshala

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)