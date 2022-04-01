Bhopal: Police team in Kanpur to nab Qawwal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two teams have been sent to arrest Uttar Pradesh-based qawwali singer and shortly he will be roundup in police lockup for his anti-national statement, said the home minister to media, here on Thursday.

Rewa police has booked Qawwal Sharif Parvez for allegedly making provocative remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityath, during a Qawwali programme in Rewa on Monday. The Mangawan police have registered an FIR against the Qawwal under sections 505,153 and 280 of IPC on Wednesday. Two police teams from MP have reached Kanpur in UP to take action against the qawwali singer and the local police are cooperating with them, the minister said. "He will be rounded up soon," Mishra added.

Mishra issued a warning to music artists, saying that no song against India will not be tolerated and that they must keep the country in mind first as the present government at the Centre is run by "nationalists".

He added that out of two teams, one team has reached Kanpur and is looking for the Qawwal. He will be brought to Mangwan police station to record the statement. On Thursday, people burnt the effigy of Qawwal and demand his arrest . A large number of people came on the road and protests the statement of the Qawwal.

