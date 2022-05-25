Bhopal: Police takes stock of Additional Divisional Railway Manager’s property

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Govindpura police is collecting information about the property of absconding rape accused additional divisional railway manager (ADRM) Gaurav Singh, police said on Wednesday.

Police station in-charge Ashok Parihar told Free Press that earlier police had announced a reward of Rs 5,000 on the arrest of the ADRM.

He said, “Police have conducted searches at various locations to arrest the accused, but he is hiding in an undisclosed location. The police will however nab him from his hideout.’’

He also added that the police have started collecting the property details owned by the ADRM from the revenue department. As soon as it will be done, police will seize them.’’

Earlier the court had rejected anticipatory bail plea of the ADRM. The victim of the case had personally appeared and protested the bail application.

The ADRM had been booked in a rape case in Narmadapuram (Hoshangabad) on May 5. Later the case dairy was sent to Govindpura police station for further action.

A case of rape has been registered under section 376 and 506 of the IPC against the ADRM on the basis of his subordinate’s complaint that the ADRM allegedly exploited her while getting a compassionate job. The woman also alleged that the ADRM had been exploiting her since March 2021.

