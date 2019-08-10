Bhopal: Police take cognizance of reports

Reports of unknown girl and woman approaching young girls in the city have reached even police, however no official complaint has been made so far. IG Bhopal Yogesh Deshmukh talking to Free Press confirmed that police have received information about the incidents.

The department has taken cognizance and DIG has been asked to look into the matter and take to task the people making unnecessary queries about others. The police want to know why personal details are being inquired,” said Deshmukh.