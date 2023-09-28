Bhopal: Police Special Unit To Probe Road-Accident Claim Cases

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A ‘Special Unit’ will be instituted at the police stations to look into road accidents claim cases, said ADG Police Training and Research Institute (PTRI), G Janardan. The ADG was speaking at the meeting with the insurance officers at PTRI here on Wednesday.

The meeting with the insurance company officials was called on the direction of the Supreme Court. The apex court while hearing a civil appeal case Gauhar Mohammad v/s Uttar Pradesh and others, on September 26, had directed all the insurance companies operating in the state to hold a meeting with the police officials over the insurance claim cases. At the meeting held here, the decision was taken to institute a Special Unit at all police stations to investigate road accident claim cases. The ADG said that after getting information about a road accident, the investigation officers will reach the incident site and prepare a scale map by taking video/photographs of the accident site/vehicles involved in the accident.

Read Also Bhopal: Car Mows Down Farmer On VIP Road

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)