Bhopal: Police seize accessories of Apple Company; four booked

Bhopal: The sale of sub-standard products has become rampant in Bhopal. The Habibganj police have seized accessories of Apple Company and booked four persons involved in selling these products. The action was taken in 10 Number Market on Sunday afternoon.

The cops have also seized duplicate accessories worth over Rs 7.66 lakh from the accused, including mobile covers, screen guards, earphones, A-chargers, pad covers and others.

A complaint was lodged with the police by the executive of a mobile company stating that duplicate products are being sold at lower rates in Bhopal. This is happening with almost every reputable mobile company and such duplicate products are available in such markets as Hanumanganj and Itwara.

After the complaint was lodged, the cops reached the areas and, after verifying the quality of the products, asked the shopkeepers to produce the original documents and bills of all the items; when they failed to show any bills, the police seized the accessories.

The accused were brought to the police station and booked under sections 63 and 65 of the Copyright Act. The four accused arrested on the day were Sarik Khan, Nitin Ray, Ashish Gambati and Gauraw Gambati.