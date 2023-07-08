Bhopal: Police Role Dubious In Sidhi Pee-Gate Case

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The role of the police in Sidhi pee-gate case was not above board. Initially, they tried to hush up case and kept away from acting against the culprit Pravesh Shukla, though they were aware of it.

Nevertheless, when a video clip of the incident went viral and kicked up a storm across the country, they swung into action. The role of Pravesh’s father Ramakant Shukla was also dubious. Ramakant, seen crying before the camera after his house was bulldozed, was aware of his son’s criminal act.

On the one hand, Ramakant was pretending to be innocent. On the other hand, sources said it was Ramakant who forced Dashmat Rawat to write an affidavit that no such incident had taken place.

According to sources, it was Ramakant who put pressure on Rawat’s family to settle the issue. All the more, a missing person’s report was lodged in the police station, so that the video should not go viral. According to reports, Dashmat Rawat used to work in the house of Pravesh Shukla.

Rawat left the job after a dispute with Shukla. On the day, when the incident took place, Shukla beat him up and peed on Rawat. Shukla made a video of the incident with help of an acquaintance Deendayal Sahu. Sahu showed the video to his house owner Adarsha Shukla.

Sources further said Adarsh lodged an oral complaint to the police about the incident. Now, the police have made Adarsh and Deendayal accused in the case. Although Adarsh brought the case to the notice of the police, they did not take any action because of political pressure.

When Adarsh made the video viral on social, there was a storm across the state and the police plunged into action. When Shukla was being taken to the police station, it was clear that local cops were under his influence.

According to locals, the police were trying to suppress the case because of political pressure, but since the video clip went viral, the police had to act under the government’s pressure. Nevertheless, the government did not act against the policemen for trying to sweep the case under the carpet. Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the government had ordered an inquiry into the role of the policemen.