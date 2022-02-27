Bhopal: Police recruitment examinee commits suicide

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A -24-year old person committed suicide as feared scoring less in the ongoing police recruitment examinations, said Piplani police on Sunday.

Piplani police station incharge Ajay Nair told media that the deceased Ravi Sonvane, resident of 50 quarters, was missing from Friday night. A report of missing person was lodged with police.

He was unemployed and was preparing for police recruitment exam. Recently, he had appeared in the exam. After coming out from the examination hall, he calculated his score.

The family members suspect that he became depressed after the calculation though he did not reveal the score to them. He remained quiet.

On Saturday, his body found was hanging from a tree near gurdwara located three kilometres from his residence. The police have sent the body post-mortem to know the reason of death.

No suicide note has been found. The police have registered the case and started investigation.

At present, professional examination board is holding police constable recruitment exams.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 09:08 PM IST